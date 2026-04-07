Chandigarh Triumphs in Dramatic Hockey Clash at National Championship

The 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship witnessed thrilling victories for Chandigarh, Haryana, Odisha, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. In a gripping Pool A match, Chandigarh executed a spirited comeback, defeating Maharashtra 5-3. Maharashtra initially led with a goal by Pravin Patiyal Pratham, but Chandigarh's captain, Sahil Duhan, equalized before halftime.

Despite Maharashtra regaining the lead, Chandigarh displayed tenacity, with Parambir Singh and Arjandeep Singh turning the game around. Another equalizer from Maharashtra's Rehan Shafi Khan made it anyone's game, but Parambir Singh and Afridi clinched the win for Chandigarh, ending the match in their favor.

In the other matches, Haryana showcased a solid 3-0 victory over Manipur in Pool C, with goals from Aditya Kumar, Ashish, and Rohit. Odisha overwhelmed Kerala 8-0 in Pool D, with standout performances from Deepak Prakash Toppo and Mohan Majhi, while Dadra & Nagar Haveli trounced Tamil Nadu 6-0 in Pool B, highlighted by scores from Dhiraj Pal and Abhishek Pal.

(With inputs from agencies.)