Elections & Prayers: Assam CM Visits Baba Baidyanath Temple
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar district while campaigning for upcoming state elections. Accompanied by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Sarma performed rituals at the jyotirlinga. Assembly polling in Assam begins on Thursday with BJP seeking a third term. Results are due May 4.
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On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, just ahead of crucial elections in Assam.
Accompanied by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Sarma arrived under heavy security. He proceeded to the sanctum sanctorum for rituals alongside temple priests, who offered bel leaves and recited Vedic mantras.
Baba Baidyanath Temple, a major pilgrimage site as one of India's 12 jyotirlingas, is a focal point for devotees. The brief ceremony concluded with Sarma receiving an emblem of Baba Baidyanath, opting not to talk to the media. Assembly polls begin Thursday, with voting results on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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