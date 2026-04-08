Left Menu

Elections & Prayers: Assam CM Visits Baba Baidyanath Temple

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar district while campaigning for upcoming state elections. Accompanied by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Sarma performed rituals at the jyotirlinga. Assembly polling in Assam begins on Thursday with BJP seeking a third term. Results are due May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:54 IST
Elections & Prayers: Assam CM Visits Baba Baidyanath Temple
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, just ahead of crucial elections in Assam.

Accompanied by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Sarma arrived under heavy security. He proceeded to the sanctum sanctorum for rituals alongside temple priests, who offered bel leaves and recited Vedic mantras.

Baba Baidyanath Temple, a major pilgrimage site as one of India's 12 jyotirlingas, is a focal point for devotees. The brief ceremony concluded with Sarma receiving an emblem of Baba Baidyanath, opting not to talk to the media. Assembly polls begin Thursday, with voting results on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heightened Security in Nagaland's Koridang Assembly Bypoll

Heightened Security in Nagaland's Koridang Assembly Bypoll

 India
2
SMSIF 2026: Pioneering Sustainable Growth for India's Future

SMSIF 2026: Pioneering Sustainable Growth for India's Future

 United States
3
Ceasefire Offers Glimmer of Hope for Hormuz Shipping Bottleneck

Ceasefire Offers Glimmer of Hope for Hormuz Shipping Bottleneck

 Global
4
FTSE 100 Soars as US-Iran Ceasefire Calms Markets

FTSE 100 Soars as US-Iran Ceasefire Calms Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026