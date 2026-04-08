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Fresh Snowfall Blankets Himachal's Highs, Orchardists Alarmed

Himachal Pradesh witnessed fresh snowfall in high-altitude areas, with rain and storms affecting mid and lower hills. A yellow warning was issued for rain and thunderstorms. Orchardists are worried about the potential damage to crops. Notably, temperatures dropped significantly across various regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:00 IST
Fresh Snowfall Blankets Himachal's Highs, Orchardists Alarmed
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  • India

High-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh saw a fresh blanket of snow on Wednesday, even as moderate to heavy rainfall swept through the mid and lower hills.

The local Meteorological Department issued a yellow warning for light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, with winds reaching up to 50 kmph in certain districts.

Farmers and orchardists expressed concerns over potential damage to crops, as temperatures plummeted, with some regions recording unusually low figures for April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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