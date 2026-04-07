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Delhi Braces for Thunderstorms: Yellow Alert Issued

A yellow alert has been issued for light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi, with notable precipitation recorded in various districts. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was slightly above normal, and weather disturbances are forecasted to continue into Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:58 IST
Delhi Braces for Thunderstorms: Yellow Alert Issued
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The weather department issued a yellow alert on Tuesday, cautioning residents of Delhi about light rain and thunderstorms expected across the city.

Tuesday morning saw light showers, with cumulative rainfall recorded at Safdarjung (0.4 mm), Palam (1.4 mm), Lodhi Road (1 mm), Ridge (trace), and Ayanagar (3 mm).

Minimum temperatures were slightly above the norm at 20.1°C in Safdarjung, with storms likely to continue through Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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