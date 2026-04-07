Delhi Braces for Thunderstorms: Yellow Alert Issued

The weather department issued a yellow alert on Tuesday, cautioning residents of Delhi about light rain and thunderstorms expected across the city.

Tuesday morning saw light showers, with cumulative rainfall recorded at Safdarjung (0.4 mm), Palam (1.4 mm), Lodhi Road (1 mm), Ridge (trace), and Ayanagar (3 mm).

Minimum temperatures were slightly above the norm at 20.1°C in Safdarjung, with storms likely to continue through Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)