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Historic Moon Missions: US Triumphs as Russia Delays

Russia's postponement of lunar missions to 2032–2036 contrasts sharply with America's historic Artemis II mission, marking a significant moment in space exploration. Meanwhile, remarkable behavior by fish in the Congo showcases nature's adaptability in extreme environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:34 IST
Historic Moon Missions: US Triumphs as Russia Delays

In the realm of space exploration, Russia has announced a delay in the launch of three key lunar missions, pushing them back to the period between 2032 and 2036. This development comes as a setback to Russia's ambitious plans, especially in contrast to recent American achievements.

In an impressive demonstration of adaptation, thousands of small fish, specifically the Parakneria thysi, have been observed climbing an impressive 15-meter waterfall in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This discovery was made during a seasonal flood, highlighting the ingenious ways animals adapt to extreme conditions in nature.

The United States, in collaboration with Canada, has captured global attention with the Artemis II mission. This mission saw astronauts surpass previous records by traversing farther into space than any humans have before, and offered new insights into the moon's unexplored dark side, with the astronauts documenting cosmic happenings in real time.

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