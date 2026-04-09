Left Menu

Eritrea's Footballers Vanish Amid Cup of Nations Success

Eritrea's participation in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers is uncertain after seven players disappeared following a victory against Eswatini. This continues a pattern of defections during international matches. Eritrea's political climate remains oppressive, contributing to such incidents, despite recent semi-international engagement in football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 00:11 IST
Eritrea's Footballers Vanish Amid Cup of Nations Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eritrea's place in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers is now doubtful, following the mysterious disappearance of seven football players after a triumphant match against Eswatini last month. This win had secured them a position in the upcoming group-stage qualifiers.

The incident marks another occasion of Eritrean athletes defecting during international events, a recurring issue tied to the nation's oppressive environment under President Isaias Afwerki. Despite qualifying for the new group-stage competitions after a 4-1 win on aggregate, Eritrea's international participation has been sporadic over past years.

The recent defections threaten to undermine Eritrea's tentative steps towards international football engagement. Eritrea's Minister of Information has refrained from commenting, while observers highlight the ongoing repressive conditions within the country, perpetuating the cycle of defection and isolation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Roberto Velasco Takes Helm as Mexico's New Foreign Minister Amid USMCA Review

Roberto Velasco Takes Helm as Mexico's New Foreign Minister Amid USMCA Revie...

 Global
2
Misunderstanding over U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

Misunderstanding over U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

 Hungary
3
Ceasefire Chaos: Tensions Continue in the Middle East

Ceasefire Chaos: Tensions Continue in the Middle East

 Global
4
Oil Market Shaken as Ceasefire Agreed Between U.S. and Iran

Oil Market Shaken as Ceasefire Agreed Between U.S. and Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026