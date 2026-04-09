Eritrea's Footballers Vanish Amid Cup of Nations Success

Eritrea's place in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers is now doubtful, following the mysterious disappearance of seven football players after a triumphant match against Eswatini last month. This win had secured them a position in the upcoming group-stage qualifiers.

The incident marks another occasion of Eritrean athletes defecting during international events, a recurring issue tied to the nation's oppressive environment under President Isaias Afwerki. Despite qualifying for the new group-stage competitions after a 4-1 win on aggregate, Eritrea's international participation has been sporadic over past years.

The recent defections threaten to undermine Eritrea's tentative steps towards international football engagement. Eritrea's Minister of Information has refrained from commenting, while observers highlight the ongoing repressive conditions within the country, perpetuating the cycle of defection and isolation.

(With inputs from agencies.)