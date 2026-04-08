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Rajasthan's Metro and Refinery Projects Receive Major Approvals

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma praised the approval of Jaipur Metro Phase-2 and Pachpadra refinery's revised cost. The metro expansion and refinery projects promise enhanced urban mobility, improved connectivity, energy security, and economic growth, generating over 25,000 jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:39 IST
Rajasthan's Metro and Refinery Projects Receive Major Approvals
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday acknowledged his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Union Cabinet gave its nod to the Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project and the revised cost of the Pachpadra refinery.

The Jaipur Metro Phase-2, spanning a 41-kilometer stretch from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, is designed to enhance urban mobility by connecting key industrial and residential areas across the city. It is expected to be a critical infrastructure project that will offer Jaipur a seamless and secure urban transport option, significantly reducing traffic congestion.

In addition to the metro approval, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs sanctioned the revised cost of Rs 79,459 crore for the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery at Pachpadra. This project is anticipated to bolster Rajasthan's industrial prowess, energy security, and economic growth, while creating over 25,000 job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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