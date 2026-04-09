Tragedy Strikes as Gas Cylinder Leak Explodes in Migrant Quarters

In a horrific incident on Thursday, a gas cylinder leak resulted in an explosion at a residential quarter housing migrant workers in Jagadhari. Officials stated that eleven individuals, including seven children, sustained burn injuries.

Salempur Bangar area's Jagadhari Station House Officer, Tarsem Kumar, revealed that the incident occurred as a family cooked over firewood. The leaked LPG cylinder ignited, causing a destructive explosion.

Victims, including a two-month-old baby and a pregnant woman, were rushed to the civil hospital. Those with severe injuries were later referred to Chandigarh for advanced treatment. An investigation is ongoing to uncover the explosion's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)