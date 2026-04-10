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Tragic Fire Claims Life in South Mumbai Apartment

A fire in Kamathipura, South Mumbai, led to the death of an unidentified man in his 30s. Starting at 3:40 pm, the blaze was extinguished by 4:10 pm. The fire was confined to electrical systems and household items. The cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:04 IST
Tragic Fire Claims Life in South Mumbai Apartment
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  • India

A fatal fire incident occurred in the Kamathipura area of south Mumbai on Friday, claiming the life of a man. According to a civic official, the fire broke out in a residential building on 9th Lane near Shankar Mandir at approximately 3:40 pm.

The blaze was brought under control by 4:10 pm; however, an unidentified man, believed to be in his early 30s, was rescued only to be declared dead upon arrival at the state-run JJ Hospital.

The fire predominantly affected electrical wiring and installations, as well as several household items. At present, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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