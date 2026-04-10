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Truck Blaze Near Akshardham Leaves Travelers Stunned

A fire broke out in a truck near Delhi's Akshardham flyover Friday evening. The Delhi Fire Services promptly responded with two fire tenders, ensuring there were no casualties. Preliminary investigations suggest a wiring fault in the vehicle. Further inquiries are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:33 IST
Truck Blaze Near Akshardham Leaves Travelers Stunned
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A truck erupted in flames near Delhi's Akshardham flyover on Friday evening, causing a stir among commuters. According to an official from the Delhi Fire Services, the emergency call was received at 4.43 pm, prompting an immediate dispatch of two fire tenders to the scene.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties resulted from the incident. The likely cause of the blaze is believed to be a wiring fault within the vehicle, raising concerns about the safety of such components.

As investigators delve deeper into the circumstances of the fire, safety measures are being scrutinized to prevent such occurrences in the future. Commuters were temporarily diverted while services tackled the emergency.

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