Left Menu

Swift Evacuation Prevents Tragedy in Hotel Fire

A fire erupted at a hotel on Club Road, triggering panic among guests and staff. Suspected to be caused by a short circuit, the blaze was quickly managed by hotel staff and firefighters. No casualties were reported as the swift evacuation ensured safety. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:08 IST
Swift Evacuation Prevents Tragedy in Hotel Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sudden fire broke out at a hotel on Club Road on Saturday, inducing panic among guests and staff, officials reported. The suspected cause was a short circuit.

As smoke filled the premises, hotel staff took immediate action, efficiently evacuating all guests to safety. Initial attempts to control the fire were made by the employees before fire services reached.

Firefighters arrived promptly, extinguishing the blaze with no casualties being reported. Authorities confirmed that the decisive evacuation prevented loss of life as investigations continue under the Camp Police Station's jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Orders FIR Against Ex-IPS Officer for Brutal Beating of RTI Activist

Court Orders FIR Against Ex-IPS Officer for Brutal Beating of RTI Activist

 India
2
Court Demands Evidence in Custodial Death Case, Warns of CBI Intervention

Court Demands Evidence in Custodial Death Case, Warns of CBI Intervention

 India
3
Global Delegation Applauds India's Vibrant Electoral Process

Global Delegation Applauds India's Vibrant Electoral Process

 India
4
Fueling Fortunes: Tribes Utilize Tax Exemptions to Offer Cheaper Gas

Fueling Fortunes: Tribes Utilize Tax Exemptions to Offer Cheaper Gas

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026