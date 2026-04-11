Swift Evacuation Prevents Tragedy in Hotel Fire

A sudden fire broke out at a hotel on Club Road on Saturday, inducing panic among guests and staff, officials reported. The suspected cause was a short circuit.

As smoke filled the premises, hotel staff took immediate action, efficiently evacuating all guests to safety. Initial attempts to control the fire were made by the employees before fire services reached.

Firefighters arrived promptly, extinguishing the blaze with no casualties being reported. Authorities confirmed that the decisive evacuation prevented loss of life as investigations continue under the Camp Police Station's jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)