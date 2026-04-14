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Trailblazers of Space: Black Astronauts Inspiring Generations

In an inspiring tale, Black astronauts like Naia Butler-Craig and Victor Glover forge pathways in space exploration. Meanwhile, NASA's Artemis II mission marks a historic return to the moon, and Amazon expands its satellite ambitions by acquiring Globalstar to rival Elon Musk's Starlink.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:27 IST
Trailblazers of Space: Black Astronauts Inspiring Generations
Astronaut

Black astronauts continue to inspire generations, as evidenced by the journey of Naia Butler-Craig. Motivated by Mae Jemison's legacy, she aims high in the world of aerospace engineering alongside trailblazers like Victor Glover.

The historic Artemis II mission successfully brought its crew back to Earth, marking the first human voyage near the moon in over fifty years. The mission concluded with a safe Pacific Ocean splashdown, showcasing NASA's technological prowess.

Meanwhile, Amazon enters the satellite market by acquiring Globalstar in an impressive $11.57 billion deal, signaling its intent to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink. This acquisition has already seen Globalstar's shares rise significantly.

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