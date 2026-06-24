Australia On High Alert: H5N1 Bird Flu Reported in Second State

Australian Authorities Ramped Up Surveillance And Testing Of Wildlife And Livestock On Wednesday After A Second State Reported A Case Of The Highly Pathogenic Hn Bird Flu South Australia State Premier Peter Malinauskas Said A Migratory Bird Had Tested Positive For The Virus

Australian authorities have intensified wildlife and livestock surveillance and testing following the report of a high-risk H5N1 bird flu case in South Australia. This follows the country’s first two confirmed cases in Western Australia, identified just days earlier.

Despite the rise in cases, Agricultural Minister Julie Collins assured the public that there is no immediate threat to human health. 'Chicken meat and eggs remain safe for consumption when properly prepared,' she noted. South Australia has increased testing, including drone surveys along its west coast to monitor sea lion breeding sites.

Papua New Guinea temporarily halted poultry imports from Australia but has since lifted the ban with conditions. Collins confirmed that discussions are ongoing between the two nations. Australia had remained bird-flu free until a detection on Heard Island. The spread of avian influenza has significantly affected poultry supply and pricing globally.