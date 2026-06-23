Rugby-France name squad for opening Nations Championship encounter

France named a 33-player squad for the Nations Championship, with nine spots reserved for players from Montpellier and Toulouse to join after this weekend's Top 14 final.

Reuters | France Named Players On Tuesday For Their Opening Nations Championship Fixture Against New Zealand But Are Expected To Strengthen The Squad After This Weekends Top Final Coach Fabien Galthie Trimmed His Squad From Players Who Had Been At A Training Camp | Updated: 23-06-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 22:18 IST
Rugby-France name squad for opening Nations Championship encounter
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France named 33 players on ​Tuesday for their opening Nations ​Championship fixture against New Zealand ‌but are ​expected to strengthen the squad after this weekend’s Top 14 final. Coach Fabien Galthie trimmed his squad ‌from 39 players who had been at a training camp, ahead of Tuesday’s departure for Australia.

He left nine places available for players from Montpellier and Toulouse ‌to join after they play on Saturday, including first-choice halfback Antoine Dupont ‌and Romain Ntamack. Winger Damian Penaud returns to the squad after missing out on the Six Nations tournament, while there are seven uncapped players including Australia-born lock Tom Staniforth and Olympic ⁠sevens gold ​medallist Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang.

France ⁠will be based in Brisbane as they prepare for their first fixture in the new ⁠competition against New Zealand in Christchurch on July 4, followed by Australia in Brisbane ​on July 11 and Japan in Tokyo on July 18. Squad

Backs: Theo ⁠Attissogbe, Fabien Brau-Boirie (both Pau), Nicolas Depoortere (Bordeaux-Begles), Mathis Ferte (Toulon), Theo Forner (Perpignan), Emilien Gailleton, Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang (both Pau), Antoine ⁠Hastoy (La ​Rochelle), Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Nolann Le Garrec (La Rochelle), Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Damian Penaud (all Bordeaux-Begles), Max Spring (Racing 92) Forwards: Moses Alo-Emile (Stade Francais), Hugo Auradou (Pau), Demba ⁠Bamba (Racing 92), Pierre Bochaton (Bordeaux-Begles), Esteban Capilla (Bayonne), Sipili Falatea, Marko Gazzotti (both Bordeaux-Begles), Mickael Guillard (Lyon), ⁠Oscar Jegou (La Rochelle), ⁠Maxime Lamothe (Bordeaux-Begles), Barnabé Massa (Clermont), Temo Matiu (Bordeaux-Begles), Regis Montagne (Clermont), Boris Palu, Jefferson Poirot (both Bordeaux-Begles), Tom Staniforth (Castres), Tevita Tatafu (Bayonne), Killian Tixeront (Clermont), ‌Reda Wardi (La ‌Rochelle). (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing ​by Clare Fallon)

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