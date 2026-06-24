Australia Bolsters Defense Against Bird Flu Outbreak

In response to a second state confirming bird flu cases, Australia has heightened testing and surveillance measures. While there's no current threat to humans, Papua New Guinea has banned poultry imports from Australia. Measures like enhanced biosecurity and increased testing are in place to prevent further spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australian Authorities Ramped Up Surveillance And Testing After A Second State Reported A Case Of The Highly Pathogenic Hn Bird Flu | Updated: 24-06-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 11:58 IST
Australia Bolsters Defense Against Bird Flu Outbreak
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Australian authorities have intensified surveillance and testing efforts following reports of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in a second state. This development comes after the detection of the virus in sub-Antarctic seabirds and a pelican in South Australia, adding to earlier cases in Western Australia.

Despite the outbreak, Agricultural Minister Julie Collins assures there is no risk to human health, and that chicken products remain safe for consumption. However, Papua New Guinea has responded by suspending poultry imports from Australia, despite the poultry sector being unaffected by the virus.

To combat further spread, ground and drone surveys have been launched, especially along sea lion breeding sites. The Department of Agriculture remains in communication with Papua New Guinea to resolve trade issues, while Australia continues enhancing biosecurity measures to safeguard its poultry industry.

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