Power Puzzles: Wimbledon Qualifiers Hit by Tech Glitch

Play Was Suspended Briefly On All Courts At The Wimbledon Qualifying Tournament On Wednesday Because Of A Power Problem With The Automated Line Calling System Britains Dan Evans Had Just Lost The First Set Of His Match Against Australian Tristan Schoolkate On A Baking Hot Day At Roehampton When The Problem Arose Play Eventually Resumed After A Delay Of Around An Hour There Was A Temporary Loss Of Power To Part Of Our Qualifying Venue

On Wednesday, Wimbledon qualifying matches faced an unexpected pause when a power failure disrupted the automated line calling system, specifically affecting Dan Evans' match against Tristan Schoolkate.

The power issue coincided with a severe heatwave enveloping Britain, with temperatures soaring into the high 30s Celsius in London and surrounding areas.

Officials are investigating the cause of the malfunction, which follows other system-related problems earlier in the week. Meanwhile, Wimbledon's heat rule allowed players a respite amid intense heat conditions.