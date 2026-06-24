Power Puzzles: Wimbledon Qualifiers Hit by Tech Glitch
A power issue disrupted the Wimbledon qualifying tournament, halting matches, including Dan Evans vs. Tristan Schoolkate, due to a malfunction in the automated line calling system. The problem temporarily interrupted play amid a gripping heatwave across Britain, adding another layer of complexity to the event.
On Wednesday, Wimbledon qualifying matches faced an unexpected pause when a power failure disrupted the automated line calling system, specifically affecting Dan Evans' match against Tristan Schoolkate.
The power issue coincided with a severe heatwave enveloping Britain, with temperatures soaring into the high 30s Celsius in London and surrounding areas.
Officials are investigating the cause of the malfunction, which follows other system-related problems earlier in the week. Meanwhile, Wimbledon's heat rule allowed players a respite amid intense heat conditions.