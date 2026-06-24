Power Puzzles: Wimbledon Qualifiers Hit by Tech Glitch

A power issue disrupted the Wimbledon qualifying tournament, halting matches, including Dan Evans vs. Tristan Schoolkate, due to a malfunction in the automated line calling system. The problem temporarily interrupted play amid a gripping heatwave across Britain, adding another layer of complexity to the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Play Was Suspended Briefly On All Courts At The Wimbledon Qualifying Tournament On Wednesday Because Of A Power Problem With The Automated Line Calling System Britains Dan Evans Had Just Lost The First Set Of His Match Against Australian Tristan Schoolkate On A Baking Hot Day At Roehampton When The Problem Arose Play Eventually Resumed After A Delay Of Around An Hour There Was A Temporary Loss Of Power To Part Of Our Qualifying Venue | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:43 IST
Power Puzzles: Wimbledon Qualifiers Hit by Tech Glitch
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On Wednesday, Wimbledon qualifying matches faced an unexpected pause when a power failure disrupted the automated line calling system, specifically affecting Dan Evans' match against Tristan Schoolkate.

The power issue coincided with a severe heatwave enveloping Britain, with temperatures soaring into the high 30s Celsius in London and surrounding areas.

Officials are investigating the cause of the malfunction, which follows other system-related problems earlier in the week. Meanwhile, Wimbledon's heat rule allowed players a respite amid intense heat conditions.

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