Rumbling Beneath California: Earthquake Shakes Mendocino
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Mendocino County in northern California, with no immediate reports of damage. The quake's epicenter was 11 kilometers north of Redwood Valley at a depth of 8.1 km. Governor Newsom has been briefed and is coordinating with emergency officials.
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Mendocino County, Northern California on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake, with an epicenter about 11 kilometers north of Redwood Valley and a depth of 8.1 km, resulted in no immediate damage reports. Witnesses in the San Francisco Bay area, 240 km south of Mendocino County, reported no shaking.
Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed about the earthquake, with his office stating on platform X that it is collaborating with emergency officials to assess potential impacts and damage.
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