Tragedy Strikes in Kolkata: Godown Collapse Leaves 8 Dead, 20 Injured

Eight people have perished, and 20 were injured as a godown under construction collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial aid for victims, while arrests have been made, and a Special Investigation Team has been formed to delve into potential corruption and irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 11:40 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Kolkata: Godown Collapse Leaves 8 Dead, 20 Injured
Under-construction godown shed collapse site in Taratala, Kolkata ( File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Kolkata's Taratala area with the collapse of an under-construction godown, claiming eight lives and injuring 20 others, as reported by Kolkata Police. The collapse occurred at a private site near Brace Bridge, prompting an extensive multi-agency rescue effort.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, according to a statement from the PMO. The police have arrested three individuals in connection with the collapse, including the building supervisor. A Special Investigation Team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Joysurja Mukherjee has been appointed to investigate the incident's underlying causes.

Dilip Ghosh, a West Bengal minister, suggested potential political involvement in the disaster, emphasizing that no one will be spared from thorough investigation. As the inquiry unfolds, focus intensifies on initial reports of sanctioned plan irregularities, with land leaseholder information being scrutinized.

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