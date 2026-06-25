Tragedy Strikes in Kolkata: Godown Collapse Leaves 8 Dead, 20 Injured

A tragic incident unfolded in Kolkata's Taratala area with the collapse of an under-construction godown, claiming eight lives and injuring 20 others, as reported by Kolkata Police. The collapse occurred at a private site near Brace Bridge, prompting an extensive multi-agency rescue effort.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, according to a statement from the PMO. The police have arrested three individuals in connection with the collapse, including the building supervisor. A Special Investigation Team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Joysurja Mukherjee has been appointed to investigate the incident's underlying causes.

Dilip Ghosh, a West Bengal minister, suggested potential political involvement in the disaster, emphasizing that no one will be spared from thorough investigation. As the inquiry unfolds, focus intensifies on initial reports of sanctioned plan irregularities, with land leaseholder information being scrutinized.