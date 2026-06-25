Devastating Twin Earthquakes Strike Venezuela, Causing Massive Destruction and Casualties

Venezuela was struck by two powerful earthquakes, resulting in at least 32 fatalities and 700 injuries after significant structural damage occurred in Caracas and surrounding regions. This disaster has prompted international aid offers and urgent rescue efforts, as predictions estimate substantial casualties exceeding 10,000. Authorities and relief workers face immense challenges in the rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Two Powerful Earthquakes Struck Venezuela On Wednesday | Updated: 25-06-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 11:44 IST
Devastating Twin Earthquakes Strike Venezuela, Causing Massive Destruction and Casualties
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Two catastrophic earthquakes hit Venezuela on Wednesday, leading to at least 32 deaths and injuring 700 as dozens of buildings crumbled in Caracas and its vicinity.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck 160 km west of Caracas, quickly followed by a 7.5 tremor. The USGS predicts deaths could potentially exceed 10,000, using predictive models.

Emergency responders worked through the rubble at night, while shattered families searched for missing loved ones. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez emphasized rescue efforts, acknowledging the considerable loss and expressing condolences to affected families.

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