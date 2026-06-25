PM Modi Offers Support as Venezuela Shaken by Devastating Earthquakes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela's capital, Caracas. He extended condolences to the bereaved families and offered India's assistance. Venezuela declared a state of emergency, with ongoing rescue operations after the catastrophic quakes left numerous casualties and significant structural damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 11:11 IST
PM Modi Offers Support as Venezuela Shaken by Devastating Earthquakes
Situation in Venezuela after two earthquake strikes (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his profound sorrow following the catastrophic earthquakes that shook Caracas, Venezuela. In his message on social media platform X, Modi extended his condolences to the grieving families, while expressing India's readiness to provide necessary assistance to those affected by the disaster.

The devastating twin earthquakes struck near the Venezuelan capital on Wednesday evening, causing significant damage and loss of life. Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency, as rescue operations are intensively underway to locate survivors in the rubble. The full scale of the calamity is gradually unfolding, with early estimates suggesting the potential for high casualties.

The United States Geological Survey reported the first quake, a magnitude 7.2, occurring near San Felipe, followed by a magnitude 7.5 near Yumare. The impact has been severe, with extensive structural damage and a probable large death toll. Authorities continue to assess the full extent of the devastation as search and rescue teams work diligently across the affected areas.

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