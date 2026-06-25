Typhoon Mekkhala Brings Torrential Rains and Evacuations in Taiwan

Heavy rains from Typhoon Mekkhala have caused flooding in Taipei and southern Taiwan. Over 200 people in eastern Taiwan are being evacuated due to a potential barrier lake breach. Schools and offices closed in affected areas as rain continues, though it's vital for refilling the island's reservoirs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Heavy Rains From A Passing Typhoon Caused Localised Flooding In Taipei And Parts Of Southern Taiwan On Thursday | Updated: 25-06-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 11:36 IST
Typhoon Mekkhala Brings Torrential Rains and Evacuations in Taiwan
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Heavy rains brought by the outer bands of Typhoon Mekkhala caused localised flooding in Taipei and southern Taiwan on Thursday. In preparation for a potential barrier lake breach, more than 200 residents on the east coast will be evacuated. The typhoon, which is en route to Japan, is not expected to directly land in Taiwan but has already caused severe weather conditions.

Authorities in Pingtung ordered the closure of all offices and schools on Thursday afternoon, with similar measures taken in two mountainous areas in Kaohsiung. In Taipei’s Neihu suburb, floodwaters nearly submerged vehicles. While no casualties have been reported, the government in Hualien is urging the evacuation of communities downstream from the rapidly filling barrier lake.

Barrier lakes, created by natural blockages in a river valley, pose significant dangers during heavy rains. Last year, a similar lake breach in Hualien killed 19 people. Forecasters predict rainfall will continue across Taiwan for at least a week, though it is essential for replenishing the country's water reservoirs post-dry winter seasons.

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