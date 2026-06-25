Impacts of Extreme Heat Unfold as London Climate Event Canceled

London Got A Glimpse Of The Future Normal During Its Eighth Annual Climate Week After An Event Dedicated To Discussing The Impacts Of Extreme Heat At The London School Of Economics Was Cancelled Because The Venue Was Too Hot The Event Was Due To Have Been Held In A Nearyearold Building That

During its eighth climate week, London experienced an unexpected cancellation when the London School of Economics called off an event on extreme heat due to rising temperatures. The venue's reliance on natural ventilation was inadequate, prompting public health concerns amid record-high June temperatures.

Helen Clarkson, CEO of Climate Group, emphasized the urgent reality of climate change as government-issued heat warnings led to school closures. Over 75,000 participants from various sectors gathered ahead of the COP31 climate talks to discuss accelerating climate action, with extreme weather resilience a primary focus.

The UN Secretary-General called on governments to fund resilience projects, warning that heat-related deaths have surged 23% since the 1990s. The UK's Climate Change Committee has deemed current preparations inadequate, suggesting £11 billion annually is needed for improvements.