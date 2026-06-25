Impacts of Extreme Heat Unfold as London Climate Event Canceled
The eighth annual London climate week faced an unexpected cancellation of an event on extreme heat at the London School of Economics due to excessive heat, highlighting the severity of climate change issues. As global temperatures rise, calls for increased investment in adaptive measures grow urgent.
During its eighth climate week, London experienced an unexpected cancellation when the London School of Economics called off an event on extreme heat due to rising temperatures. The venue's reliance on natural ventilation was inadequate, prompting public health concerns amid record-high June temperatures.
Helen Clarkson, CEO of Climate Group, emphasized the urgent reality of climate change as government-issued heat warnings led to school closures. Over 75,000 participants from various sectors gathered ahead of the COP31 climate talks to discuss accelerating climate action, with extreme weather resilience a primary focus.
The UN Secretary-General called on governments to fund resilience projects, warning that heat-related deaths have surged 23% since the 1990s. The UK's Climate Change Committee has deemed current preparations inadequate, suggesting £11 billion annually is needed for improvements.
ALSO READ
-
Schools in Crisis: Heatwaves Force Drastic Measures Across Europe
-
Electric Car Surge Drives EU Policy Shift on Combustion Engines
-
Heatwave Spurs Skyrocketing Air Conditioner Sales Across Europe
-
Western Europe Scorched: Heatwave Smashes Records and Disrupts Lives
-
Western Europe's Heatwave Crisis: Record Temperatures and Disruptions Galore