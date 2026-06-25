Devastating Earthquakes Strike Venezuela: Thousands Feared Dead

Two powerful earthquakes with magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 shook Caracas and surrounding areas, leading to widespread devastation and casualties. The tremors collapsed buildings and triggered panic among residents. As international rescue efforts mobilized, the quake’s aftermath left thousands missing, while authorities grappled with the catastrophic impacts on infrastructure and communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thousands Of Venezuelans Were Feared Dead On Thursday After Two Powerful Earthquakes Wreaked Havoc In And Around The Capital Caracas | Updated: 25-06-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 14:26 IST
Devastating Earthquakes Strike Venezuela: Thousands Feared Dead
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Thousands of Venezuelans are feared dead after two powerful earthquakes struck in and around Caracas on Thursday, collapsing buildings and unleashing deadly aftershocks. The initial 7.2 magnitude quake was succeeded by a 7.5 magnitude tremor, leaving disaster response teams scrambling to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble.

At least 32 deaths and 700 injuries were reported, with a significant rescue operation underway in La Guaira, the worst-affected region. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez highlighted the intense rescue efforts being made as the nation mourned its losses and braced itself for reports of thousands more deceased or missing.

International rescue crews are on their way, and U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged support for Venezuela. Meanwhile, Venezuelans endured ongoing tremors, and authorities assessed the damage, with hospitals doubling shifts and schools closing. The tragedy evoked memories of past seismic disasters, underscoring Venezuela's vulnerability to earthquakes.

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