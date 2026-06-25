Dr. Florence Rabier to Receive WMO’s Highest Scientific Honour

Dr. Florence Rabier of France has been named the recipient of the World Meteorological Organization's International Meteorological Organization (IMO) Prize, the highest scientific distinction in meteorology. The award recognizes her decades of work in advancing numerical weather prediction, improving the use of satellite observations and helping turn scientific breakthroughs into forecasting services that benefit people across the world.

Named after the International Meteorological Organization, which later became the WMO, the IMO Prize honours individuals who have made exceptional contributions to meteorology, hydrology and international cooperation. It is widely regarded as the field's highest recognition and reflects achievements that have shaped the future of weather and climate science.

Dr. Rabier's research transformed the way satellite observations are used in weather prediction. Her work on data assimilation made global forecasting more accurate by improving the quality of information fed into numerical weather models. These advances greatly reduced forecast differences between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, strengthening weather prediction on a global scale.

She served as Director of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) from 2016 until the end of 2025, leading the organisation through a period of scientific and technological expansion. During her tenure, ECMWF strengthened its role as one of the world's leading forecasting centres while introducing major structural changes that prepared it for the next generation of weather prediction.

One of the defining achievements of her leadership was the large-scale integration of artificial intelligence into forecasting systems. AI was introduced alongside traditional physics-based weather models, creating a more powerful forecasting approach that improved prediction accuracy while reducing computational demands. The new methods also made advanced forecasting technology more accessible to meteorological services around the world.

A major foundation for these AI developments came from the ERA5 global climate reanalysis produced by ECMWF and distributed through the European Union's Copernicus programme. The dataset has become one of the most widely used references in climate science, providing researchers with reliable historical weather information that supports both scientific studies and the development of AI-based forecasting tools.

Dr. Rabier also guided ECMWF toward a more open approach to data sharing. Under her leadership, the organisation introduced an open data policy that expanded public access to forecasting data while preserving priority services for national meteorological agencies. The move increased the worldwide use of weather information, encouraged innovation and supported operational forecasting services in many countries. The initiative also aligned closely with the WMO Unified Data Policy, which promotes broader international access to meteorological observations.

Her leadership extended well beyond forecasting technology. She strengthened ECMWF's partnerships with its Member States and international organisations while reinforcing its contribution to several flagship European initiatives. These included the Copernicus Earth observation programme, the Destination Earth project, which is building a digital twin of the planet, and SEWA, an initiative focused on strengthening early warning systems across Africa.

Dr. Rabier also played a major role in improving the global observing system. Working closely with the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT), the European Space Agency and several international scientific bodies, she helped improve the collection and use of weather observations from satellites and other monitoring systems. Her work focused on expanding observation coverage in regions where reliable weather data has traditionally been limited, allowing forecasting centres to produce more accurate predictions for vulnerable communities.

Among her scientific contributions was the coordination of a major Antarctic observation campaign carried out during the International Polar Year as part of the THORPEX programme. The project expanded knowledge of weather systems in one of the least observed parts of the world, providing valuable data for improving global weather models.

Throughout her career, Dr. Rabier has also supported greater participation of women in science. She has taken part in international initiatives encouraging more women to pursue careers in meteorology and has promoted mentoring programmes that helped young researchers build successful scientific careers. Many early-career scientists from different backgrounds have benefited from her guidance, strengthening the diversity and expertise of the international meteorological community.

Following her retirement from ECMWF, Dr. Rabier became a Non-Executive Director of the United Kingdom's Met Office. Before joining ECMWF, she served as Head of Research at Météo-France, where she built a strong reputation in atmospheric science and numerical weather prediction.

Her scientific achievements have earned numerous international honours, and she has published dozens of research papers throughout her career. She has also remained active in public outreach, helping explain the importance of meteorology and weather forecasting to wider audiences.

Dr. Rabier will officially receive the IMO Prize and deliver the traditional IMO Prize Lecture during the World Meteorological Congress in 2027, where she is expected to reflect on the scientific developments that have shaped modern weather forecasting and discuss the future direction of meteorological research.

The award follows the recognition of Professor Xu Jianmin of China, who was named the 2025 IMO laureate for his contribution to the Fengyun meteorological satellite programme. Professor Xu presented his IMO Prize Lecture during the WMO Executive Council session held on 24 June, highlighting China's growing role in satellite-based weather observation and forecasting.