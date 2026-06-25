Reviving Nature: The BioVault Initiative

A Biotech Company And A Us Government Agency Announced On Thursday A Plan To Create An Archive Of Living Cells And Genomic Material For Every Species Protected Under The Us Endangered Species Act In A Project To Safeguard Roughly

Colossal Biosciences and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have joined forces to launch an ambitious initiative to preserve genetic materials of species protected under the Endangered Species Act. The venture, named BioVault, seeks to archive the living cells and DNA of over 2,300 threatened species as a measure against their potential extinction.

According to Ben Lamm, CEO of Colossal Biosciences, the stored materials will aid assisted reproduction and species restoration. Lamm emphasized their goal is not just conservation, but the potential recovery of such species if they are lost entirely. This undertaking aligns with the company's mission to protect and resurrect species using cutting-edge technology.

The BioVault will stand as a national resource, enabling scientists worldwide access to standardized and open genomic data. The Fish and Wildlife Service will spearhead the project, leveraging existing resources to secure these critical biological samples. While no completion date is set, the venture reflects a modern approach to species preservation, akin to Noah's Ark.