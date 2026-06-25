Facing France’s Heatwave: Hospitals and Climate Challenges
As France experiences record high temperatures, hospitals like Frédéric-Henri Manhès are struggling to cope without adequate air conditioning. Staff and patients endure heat-related challenges, revealing the need for better climate adaptation. The debate on air conditioning highlights tension between immediate comfort and long-term environmental concerns.
In a private hospital near Paris, the waiting room has become the most popular place due to its air conditioning. With France facing record heat, many facilities are unprepared for the impacts of climate change.
The Frédéric-Henri Manhès hospital’s design is ill-suited for heatwaves, turning patient rooms unbearably hot. Staff work hard to keep patients comfortable, with some relief found in air-conditioned areas.
Debate arises over air conditioning's role. While some advocate widespread installation, others caution against increased energy use. Solutions balance financial constraints and climate resilience as hospitals struggle to provide adequate care.