Facing France’s Heatwave: Hospitals and Climate Challenges

In a private hospital near Paris, the waiting room has become the most popular place due to its air conditioning. With France facing record heat, many facilities are unprepared for the impacts of climate change.

The Frédéric-Henri Manhès hospital’s design is ill-suited for heatwaves, turning patient rooms unbearably hot. Staff work hard to keep patients comfortable, with some relief found in air-conditioned areas.

Debate arises over air conditioning's role. While some advocate widespread installation, others caution against increased energy use. Solutions balance financial constraints and climate resilience as hospitals struggle to provide adequate care.