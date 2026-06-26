Kazakhstan Halts Gas Production Amid Ukraine Drone Attack Fallout

Kazakhstan has reduced its gas production at the Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field following a Ukrainian drone attack on the Orenburg processing plant in Russia. Despite reduced outputs, gas supplies within Kazakhstan remain unaffected. Russia is considering importing gasoline from Kazakhstan amid its domestic shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kazakhstan Has Cut Gas Production At Its Karachaganak Oil And Gas Condensate Field After Ukraines Drone Attack This Week On The Orenburg Gas Processing Plant In Russia | Updated: 26-06-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 11:25 IST
Kazakhstan Halts Gas Production Amid Ukraine Drone Attack Fallout

Kazakhstan has halted gas production at its prominent Karachaganak field after a Ukrainian drone attack targeted the Orenburg gas processing plant in Russia. Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov announced the cutbacks on Friday, highlighting how the attack has impacted the region's energy operations.

The Karachaganak field, which involves major stakeholders such as Chevron and Shell, typically sends its raw gas to Orenburg. Following the attack, which occurred 1,700 km east of Ukraine, Kazakhstan's output of oil and gas condensate has decreased by about a quarter, equating to 25,000 metric tons per day. Despite this reduction, Kazakhstan's domestic gas supply remains stable.

The development comes as Russia and Kazakhstan engage in discussions to import 50,000 metric tons of AI-92 gasoline to alleviate Russia's fuel shortage caused by refinery shutdowns. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues its drone strike campaign on Russian facilities, aiming to disrupt military funding sources.

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