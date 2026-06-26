Japan's Kawasaki Teams Up with Airbus for Defense Drones

Kawasaki Heavy Industries of Japan has announced a significant collaboration with Airbus Defence and Space, marking a pioneering move in the defense sector. This technical partnership will focus on the development of defense drones, as reported by the Nikkei business daily on Friday.

This collaboration represents the first instance of a Japanese heavy industry firm partnering with a foreign major in the realm of defense drones. According to the Nikkei, Kawasaki is set to contribute its expertise in anti-submarine warfare systems, enhancing the capabilities of the Eurodrone project.

The Eurodrone initiative is a pan-European defense development program involving Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. Kawasaki and Airbus plan to jointly propose the advanced drone product to Japan's defense ministry, aiming to strengthen the nation's military capabilities.