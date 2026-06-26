Iraq's Oil Resurgence: OPEC Restores Pre-War Production Allocations

Iraq's Oil Ministry announced on Friday that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has commenced the gradual restoration of Iraq's pre-war production allocations. This strategic move is intended to bolster Iraq's oil output capacity and aid in the recovery of its vital oil sector.

The Ministry further communicated, via a statement released by the state news agency, that the Iraqi government backs a reevaluation of OPEC's production quotas. This reassessment aims to more accurately reflect the economic and security conditions of its member states, with specific attention to Iraq's unique circumstances.

Despite these developments, Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi has not entertained discussions about Iraq's potential departure from OPEC. The government's current focus remains on strengthening its role within the oil cartel and advocating for fairer production criteria.