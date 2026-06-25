Iraq's Potential OPEC Exit: A Significant Blow to Global Oil Dynamics

Iraq is contemplating leaving OPEC if not allowed to significantly increase oil production, amid a financial crisis worsened by disrupted exports through the Strait of Hormuz. The government, however, presently plans to stay in OPEC while seeking a higher quota. This development follows the UAE’s recent departure from the cartel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iraq Has Considered Leaving Opec If The Oil Producer Group Does Not Allow Baghdad To Significantly Increase Oil Production | Updated: 25-06-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 16:54 IST
Iraq's Potential OPEC Exit: A Significant Blow to Global Oil Dynamics
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Amid financial struggles, Iraq is considering a dramatic shift in its oil strategy by potentially exiting the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) if it cannot increase oil production quotas. This consideration comes as the nation grapples with export disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

The potential departure of Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer and a founding member, would severely impact the organization after the United Arab Emirates also walked away in recent months. However, Iraqi officials assert that the current plan is to remain within OPEC while negotiating higher quotas to alleviate financial constraints.

The tensions arise during a review by OPEC+, combining OPEC members with Russia and other producers, assessing members' oil production capacities. Iraq is eager to rebuild its economy and attract foreign investments, with plans to substantially boost its oil output in the coming years.

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