Iraq's Potential OPEC Exit: A Game-Changer in Global Oil Dynamics

Iraq is considering exiting OPEC if denied a significant increase in its oil production quota. This move could severely impact OPEC, particularly following the UAE's recent departure. Iraq relies heavily on oil revenue, especially after export disruptions via the Strait of Hormuz due to regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iraq Has Considered Leaving Opec If The Oil Producer Group Does Not Allow Baghdad To Significantly Increase Oil Production | Updated: 25-06-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 16:50 IST
Iraq's Potential OPEC Exit: A Game-Changer in Global Oil Dynamics
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Iraq is weighing the possibility of leaving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) if it cannot secure a substantial increase in its oil production quota, informed sources have revealed. Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, is grappling with revenue loss due to the ongoing Iran conflict, which has hindered exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

The departure of Iraq from OPEC would pose a significant challenge to the organization, coming close on the heels of the United Arab Emirates' exit. Iraq has been a cornerstone in OPEC, being one of its founding members. Due to these challenges, Iraq is currently assessing whether to remain in the group or exit in pursuit of better terms.

The Iraqi oil ministry clarified that no official decision has been made regarding OPEC membership, although discussions about Iraq's oil production capabilities continue. As tensions rise, oil prices experienced a brief decline, adding pressure to OPEC+—the coalition of oil producers including Russia—which is evaluating members' production capacities for future quotas.

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