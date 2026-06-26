Oil Exports Resume at Ras Tanura Amidst Rising Tensions

Saudi Aramco has resumed oil loading operations at its Ras Tanura terminal after a four-month halt, signaling a push to increase exports despite geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. The move marks an important step in the recovery of Middle Eastern oil production following a blockade involving Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saudi Aramco Resumed Oil Loading On Friday At Its Ras Tanura Terminal In The Gulf After A Near Fourmonth Halt | Updated: 26-06-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 10:14 IST
Oil Exports Resume at Ras Tanura Amidst Rising Tensions

After a near four-month pause, Saudi Aramco has restarted oil loading at its Ras Tanura terminal, according to LSEG shipping data. This comes as Middle Eastern oil producers aim to boost exports despite recent tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The halt was related to a series of geopolitical events, including a blockade involving Iran and the U.S., which had impacted global oil supply routes. Two massive crude carriers operated by Bahri have already begun loading, with additional ships on standby amid heightened regional security concerns.

As global oil prices experience volatility, the resumption of operations at Ras Tanura marks a significant development in the Gulf region's supply recovery effort. The region seeks to stabilize and increase output despite the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

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