Russell Defies Odds to Clinch Top Spot in Final Austrian GP Practice

George Russell overcame a braking issue to post the fastest time during the final practice session ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, narrowly edging out Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli. Russell surpassed Antonelli by just 0.038 seconds, while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton faced rear wheel issues and secured the third spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | George Russell Denied Mercedes Teammate Kimi Antonelli A Clean Sweep Of The Practice Sessions Ahead Of The Austrian Grand Prix | Updated: 27-06-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 17:41 IST
Russell Defies Odds to Clinch Top Spot in Final Austrian GP Practice
George Russell

In a surprise turn of events at the Austrian Grand Prix's final practice session, George Russell bested Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli, overcoming a braking issue to deliver the fastest lap. Russell's impressive performance saw him clock just 0.038 seconds ahead of Antonelli.

As Formula One championship leader, Antonelli had previously set the pace in Friday's practice sessions. However, his impressive form couldn't stave off Russell, who strategically saved his best performance for the session's closing moments.

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton encountered rear wheel locking issues, placing him as the third fastest. As the Grand Prix approaches, Hamilton remains concerned about his mechanical troubles, expressing the need for further inspection.

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