New Zealand Gains Upper Hand at Trent Bridge

In a decisive morning session at Trent Bridge on Saturday, New Zealand placed themselves in a favorable position to secure a first innings lead in the third test against England. The visitors' bowling attack proved effective, causing significant setbacks for the home team.

England's batting lineup faltered under the pressure, losing four crucial wickets while managing only 91 runs before the luncheon break. The struggling hosts reached a score of 314-6, which left them trailing by 124 runs as they headed to the pavilion for the interval.

This performance signifies a potential turning point in the match, with New Zealand maintaining its competitive edge and looking poised to capitalize further in the afternoon session.