European Heatwave: Record Temperatures Disrupt Lives Across Continent

Germany And Italy Endured Sweltering Conditions On Saturday As A Heatwave Linked To Dozens Of Deaths In Western Europe Spread Eastwards After Temperatures Broke Records Above Degrees Celsius Degrees Fahrenheit Britain

Germany and Italy were among several European nations grappling with severe heatwave conditions on Saturday, as temperatures surged to record levels, reaching over 40 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave, intensely linked to anthropogenic climate change, has brought about unprecedented night-time temperatures, 100 times more likely than two decades ago, according to scientists.

Disruptions across sectors, including transport and power, alongside numerous heat-related deaths, have underscored the urgent need for systemic adaptations and climate resilience in Europe.