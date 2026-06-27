Venezuela's Desperate Rescue Efforts After Twin Earthquakes

In the wake of catastrophic twin earthquakes, Venezuela has mobilized a substantial international rescue effort involving 1,600 personnel from foreign teams to search for survivors in the ravaged nation. The natural disaster, which has killed over 900 individuals, prompted swift action as the government tightened control over access to the most affected areas.

La Guaira, a popular tourist destination, faced significant destruction as residents lamented the lack of heavy machinery and government assistance, resorting to their hands to search for the missing. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez addressed the nation, announcing the deployment of the military and police for maintaining order and ensuring sanitary measures.

The nation's power grid issues, compounded by years of underinvestment and sanctions, have exacerbated the challenge of recovery. Meanwhile, blocked roads have hampered emergency response, requiring journalists and aid to take indirect routes. The international community, including the United States and Argentina, has pledged significant aid, highlighting the scale of this humanitarian crisis.