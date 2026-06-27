Germany Faces Crunch Time in World Cup Clash with Paraguay

Germany Will Need To Up Their Game In Their World Cup Round Of Against Paraguay Or Risk Going Home

Germany is under intense scrutiny as they face Paraguay in a crucial World Cup round of 32 match. Following an unbeaten streak, a surprising defeat to Ecuador has intensified pressure on the team and coach Julian Nagelsmann to deliver.

The squad, including Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, and Kai Havertz, needs to improve after underwhelming performances. Germany's top scorer, Deniz Undav, lacks support in the attack, raising questions about the team's capabilities.

Paraguay, advancing with a strong defensive showing and physical play, represents a formidable challenge. Coach Gustavo Alfaro aims to capitalize on recent successes and exploit Germany's vulnerabilities in their upcoming encounter.