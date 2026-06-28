Steve Clarke Bows Out: End of an Era for Scotland

Steve Clarke has resigned as Scotland's head coach following their exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Scottish FA announced on Friday. This decision marks the end of Clarke's highly successful seven-year tenure.

Under Clarke, Scotland returned to the World Cup after a 28-year absence. However, the team finished third in Group C and did not qualify for the knockout rounds as they were not among the top eight third-placed teams.

Clarke's departure signals the conclusion of an era characterized by his leadership and achievement as the country's most acclaimed national coach.