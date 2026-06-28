Stars Set to Shine: Wimbledon Kicks Off, Royals and Fans Brace for Changes

As Wimbledon kicks off its first round, tennis top seeds Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are set to compete against Serbian opponents. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Novak Djokovic at Centre Court as he aims for his 25th Grand Slam, alongside rising star Mirra Andreeva and seasoned player Coco Gauff.

In Major League Baseball, Kansas City Royals' ace Cole Ragans is scheduled for left elbow surgery on July 1. Manager Matt Quatraro confirmed the surgery's date, though the full extent and recovery timeline remain unknown until the procedure begins, conducted by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

In California, the World Cup has transformed the transit landscape as fans flock to LA's Union Station to catch buses to Inglewood Stadium. Organized assistance and amenities ensure fans can easily navigate and enjoy the experience, enhancing the sense of community and sportsmanship.