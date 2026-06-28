Stokes' Final Test Match Drama: England on the Edge Against New Zealand

Nottingham was the scene of cricketing drama as Ben Stokes neared the end of his international playing career with England struggling against New Zealand. At the close of the fourth day of the third Test, New Zealand seemed poised for a series victory as England concluded at 103-4.

Stokes, who announced his retirement and played aggressively in his final innings, opened the batting in pursuit of a daunting 373-run target. Despite his spirited approach, Stokes departed after scoring 30, leaving England's hopes hanging by a thread with four key wickets lost.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell stood firm with an unbeaten century, overcoming injuries to support his team. His efforts make New Zealand favorites heading into the final day's play, with England needing a monumental effort to clinch a series victory.