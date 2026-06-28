Ireland's Shock Triumph: Historic T20 Series Win Over India
In a stunning upset, Ireland won the two-match T20 series 2-0 against India. With key performances from Jai Moondra and Matt Hollard, they restricted India to 153-9 after posting 154-8. India's first T20 series loss since 2023 came despite a valiant effort from Tilak Varma.
Ireland achieved a sensational 2-0 victory over T20 world champions India in their bilateral T20 series, clinching a thrilling one-run triumph in Belfast on Sunday.
Jai Moondra and Matt Hollard were instrumental in dismantling India's batting order, each clinching three wickets, holding India to 153-9 in reply to Ireland's 154-8.
This defeat marked India's first T20 series loss since 2023, with Player-of-the-Series Moondra delivering crucial blows early on. Despite Tilak Varma's robust 55, India fell just short as Harshit Rana's final attempt was caught off Harry Tector's delivery. India's next challenge awaits in England with a five-match T20 series.
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