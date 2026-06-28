Quake Shakes Algarve: No Injuries or Damage Reported

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Portugal's Algarve region on Sunday. No injuries or damage were reported. The event occurred off Cape St. Vincent in the Atlantic Ocean. The region is seismically active due to the boundary between the Eurasian and African plates, although recent activity has been low.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Magnitude Earthquake Struck Southern Portugals Tourist Region Of The Algarve On Sunday But Did Not Appear To Cause Any Injuries Or Damage | Updated: 28-06-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 17:52 IST
Quake Shakes Algarve: No Injuries or Damage Reported
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A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Algarve, a major tourist region in southern Portugal, on Sunday morning. Despite the tremors felt in cities like Lagos and Portimao, authorities have confirmed that there were no reports of injuries or damage.

The earthquake's epicenter was located in the Atlantic Ocean approximately 70 kilometers off Cape St. Vincent. This area is known for its seismic activity, sitting on the boundary between the Eurasian and African tectonic plates, yet recent activity has been minimal.

Historically, the region has experienced devastating earthquakes, including a massive quake in 1755 that destroyed Lisbon, and a 7.9 magnitude earthquake in 1969, resulting in fatalities and significant damage. Sunday's event, however, did not have such severe consequences.

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