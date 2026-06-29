Philippines' Solar Surge: Fleeing High Electricity Costs

In response to skyrocketing electricity prices, Philippines residents are embracing rooftop solar installations. With Meralco increasing rates amidst the Middle East conflict, solar imports have surged, notably from China. Despite installation challenges, government loans and decreasing payback times incentivize adoption, although high upfront costs remain a barrier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | People In The Philippines Are Flocking To Install Solar Power On Rooftops And Escape The Burden Of Soaring Electricity Prices | Updated: 29-06-2026 05:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 05:01 IST
Philippines' Solar Surge: Fleeing High Electricity Costs
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Amidst soaring electricity prices, residents of the Philippines are turning to rooftop solar to ease their financial burden. The surge in solar installations coincides with Meralco's 10% price hike, sparking a notable increase in imports, predominantly from China.

Rising costs and government initiatives are driving rapid adoption, although challenges such as component shortages and high upfront investment persist. Despite these hurdles, solar installations continue to grow, with experts predicting the sector to triple within two years.

While solar energy currently accounts for under 4% of national power consumption, decreasing payback times and government loan programs offer a promising outlook for long-term development in the Philippines' solar industry.

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