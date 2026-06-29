Philippines' Solar Surge: Fleeing High Electricity Costs

People In The Philippines Are Flocking To Install Solar Power On Rooftops And Escape The Burden Of Soaring Electricity Prices

Amidst soaring electricity prices, residents of the Philippines are turning to rooftop solar to ease their financial burden. The surge in solar installations coincides with Meralco's 10% price hike, sparking a notable increase in imports, predominantly from China.

Rising costs and government initiatives are driving rapid adoption, although challenges such as component shortages and high upfront investment persist. Despite these hurdles, solar installations continue to grow, with experts predicting the sector to triple within two years.

While solar energy currently accounts for under 4% of national power consumption, decreasing payback times and government loan programs offer a promising outlook for long-term development in the Philippines' solar industry.