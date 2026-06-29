South Korea's Ambitious Leap: Mega-Projects to Drive Regional Growth

South Korea plans to launch three mega-projects, including a semiconductor hub in the southwest, attracting colossal investments from Samsung and SK. President Lee Jae Myung aims to align AI and chip ambitions to bridge regional economic gaps. The projects could see over 1,000 trillion won invested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Korea Is Set To Unveil Three Megaprojects To Fuel Its Next Growth Phase | Updated: 29-06-2026 06:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 06:35 IST
South Korea's Ambitious Leap: Mega-Projects to Drive Regional Growth
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South Korea is on the brink of unveiling ambitious mega-projects designed to usher in the nation's next wave of economic growth. The centerpiece is a new semiconductor hub in the southwest, anticipated to draw in massive investments from tech giants Samsung and SK, totaling hundreds of billions of dollars over several years.

The move marks a significant step for President Lee Jae Myung, aligning AI and chip aspirations with his vision of reducing regional disparities and boosting economies outside the capital. Slated for a grand launch, Lee will lead the national 'great leap' announcement with significant policy backing from various ministries, including industry, science, and climate.

Prominent business leaders, including Samsung's Jay Y. Lee and SK's Chey Tae-won, are expected to present their investment strategies. The initiative spans semiconductors, AI data centers, and robotics, focusing on developing underprivileged regions. Despite political critiques, Lee defends the chip hub as a necessary strategy for national economic survival.

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