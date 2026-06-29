Argentina's New Cabinet Chief: A Strategic Reshuffle Amidst Controversies
Argentina's President Javier Milei appointed Diego Santilli as the new chief of cabinet, amidst a reshuffle caused by corruption scandals. Santilli, from the center-right PRO party, takes over from Manuel Adorni, who resigned amid allegations. Santilli aims to push forward Argentina's structural reforms needed for decades.
In a strategic move, Argentina's President Javier Milei has appointed Interior Minister Diego Santilli as the new chief of cabinet, following the resignation of Manuel Adorni due to corruption allegations.
The reshuffle, announced on President Milei's X account, is seen as an effort to stabilize the administration amidst crumbling popularity and internal disputes.
Santilli, a seasoned politician from the PRO party who previously served in Buenos Aires's municipal government, pledges to advance crucial structural reforms. Meanwhile, Adorni defends his wealth as acquired prior to his tenure and insists on the legitimacy of his personal holiday expenses.
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