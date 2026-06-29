Tensions in the Strait: Oil and LNG Shipments Persevere Amid Rising Risks

Middle Eastern oil and LNG exporters continue operations amidst escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Despite recent ship attacks and US-Iran strikes, Saudi Arabia and Iran sustain significant crude loadings, impacting global oil prices. Additional LNG shipments from Qatar and UAE navigate these risky waters, reflecting the complexities of energy trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Middle East Producers Are Pushing Ahead With Oil And Liquefied Natural Gas Loading Despite Fresh Ship Attacks In The Strait Of Hormuz And Renewed Strikes Between The Us And Iran In Recent Days | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:14 IST
Tensions in the Strait: Oil and LNG Shipments Persevere Amid Rising Risks
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Middle Eastern producers are maintaining oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, despite escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, recent data indicates. This persistence comes amid fresh ship attacks and renewed strikes between the U.S. and Iran that have strained the peace efforts over this critical waterway.

Despite attacks on a container ship and an oil tanker over the last week, a U.S. official announced a pause in hostilities, allowing for renewed negotiations. Despite the volatile environment, key oil-producing nations, notably Saudi Arabia and Iran, continue to load and ship significant quantities of oil, affecting global oil prices.

Meanwhile, Qatar and UAE are also continuing their LNG exports, reflecting the ongoing demand and necessity to navigate these geopolitical risks. Rising exports from the Gulf are putting downward pressure on global oil prices, despite certain risk factors continuing to influence market dynamics.

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