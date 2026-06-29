Delayed Monsoon: Impact on India's Summer Crop Plantation

Indian farmers are struggling with planting summer crops such as rice, cotton, corn, and soybeans due to a sluggish start to the monsoon season. The below-average rainfall has delayed planting in key farming regions.

India ranks as the world's top rice exporter, contributing around 40% of global shipments. Typically, farmers commence sowing with the onset of the monsoon in June and July. This year, the monsoon arrived late, particularly affecting Kerala, and its progress stalled for about two weeks in western areas. While there is still a prospect for the monsoon to gain pace, uncertainty surrounds potential price impacts.

Data reveals a 23% reduction in planting areas for summer-sown crops compared to last year. As of June 25, the rice planting area is down significantly, mirroring declines in other crops like soybeans, corn, and cotton. Weather reports indicate a 42% deficit in rainfalls, exacerbating challenges for farmers. Experts emphasize the need for adequate rainfall in early July to optimize the remaining planting season.