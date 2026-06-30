IAEA Conference Focuses on Safer Future for Nuclear Technology

More than 280 experts from 65 countries have gathered in Vienna for the International Conference on Topical Issues in Nuclear Installation Safety (TIC2026), where discussions are centred on applying lessons from past nuclear projects to improve the safety and development of future technologies.

The conference, taking place from 29 June to 3 July 2026, has brought together representatives from regulatory authorities, nuclear operators, industry, universities and international organisations. As more countries consider expanding nuclear power programmes, including the use of small modular reactors (SMRs) and other advanced technologies, participants are examining how practical experience can help deliver safer and more reliable nuclear projects.

Safety and innovation take centre stage

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said growing interest in nuclear energy has increased expectations around safety, efficiency and public confidence. He stressed that the global nuclear community must make better use of its collective experience to ensure future nuclear programmes are delivered safely while embracing new technologies.

Held under the theme "Learning from the Past to Accelerate the Future," the conference covers both traditional and emerging areas of nuclear safety. Discussions include operating experience, safety assessments and international cooperation, alongside topics such as artificial intelligence, digital technologies, advanced reactors, maritime nuclear applications and new approaches to knowledge sharing. Organisers say combining proven safety practices with innovation is essential as the nuclear sector continues to evolve.

Building the next generation of nuclear safety leaders

A major focus of TIC2026 is preparing the next generation of nuclear professionals by ensuring valuable expertise is passed on to future leaders. Dedicated sessions are exploring how technical knowledge and practical experience can be transferred effectively to support safe nuclear operations for decades to come.

The conference is also being conducted as a green meeting, using digital documentation and sustainable event practices to reduce its environmental footprint. Organised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the event supports the agency's wider efforts to strengthen nuclear safety worldwide through international standards, peer reviews and technical cooperation, with outcomes expected to contribute to future safety frameworks for both existing and emerging nuclear technologies.