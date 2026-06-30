UN Warns of Worsening Human Rights Crisis in Eastern DR Congo

A United Nations Commission of Inquiry has warned that civilians in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo are facing an extremely serious human rights crisis, with testimonies describing unlawful killings, conflict-related sexual violence, forced recruitment of children and attacks on schools and healthcare facilities.

Presenting its first update to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Independent Commission of Inquiry said the worsening security situation in North and South Kivu has left many communities exposed to violence with little protection. The Commission reported receiving deeply disturbing accounts from victims, survivors and civil society organisations, while stressing that its investigations are still at an early stage and no conclusions have yet been reached.

Investigators document widespread suffering

The Commission has conducted more than 50 online consultations and over 30 in-person meetings since beginning its work. During a recent mission to Kinshasa, investigators met with victims, survivor support groups, human rights defenders, government officials, diplomats, UN agencies and the country's national human rights institution. Representatives from 35 civil society organisations also shared evidence during group discussions.

Investigators said they received reports of conflict-related sexual violence, including allegations of sexual slavery, arbitrary arrests, ill-treatment in detention facilities operating outside normal legal safeguards, and intimidation of journalists and human rights defenders documenting abuses. The Commission was unable to travel to Goma because of security and public health concerns, but said it intends to visit affected areas in North and South Kivu as soon as conditions allow.

UN calls for accountability and urgent humanitarian access

The Commission urged all parties involved in the conflict to allow safe and unrestricted humanitarian access to civilians, including women, children, older people and persons with disabilities. It also highlighted growing concerns that ongoing fighting, mass displacement and the Ebola outbreak are creating an increasingly severe humanitarian emergency affecting healthcare, education, trade and public services.

The investigators called on national authorities and the international community to strengthen protection for civilians, safeguard humanitarian corridors and ensure independent investigations can continue without interference. The Commission said victims and survivors must remain at the centre of all accountability efforts, adding that their testimonies are essential for establishing the facts, preserving evidence and supporting future justice initiatives.