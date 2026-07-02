Fires Fueled by Fierce Winds Ravage Southern France: A Heatwave Aftermath
Wildfires in southern France, driven by strong winds, are scorching large areas amid dry conditions following a recent heatwave. Authorities report significant damage near Marseille and Frejus as firefighters contend with challenging wind conditions. The heatwave is impacting health, with possible excess deaths reported.
Firefighters in southern France are fighting multiple wildfires, exacerbated by strong winds, after a recent heatwave left the region's landscape parched. The Interior Minister, Laurent Nunez, confirmed that three fires, particularly near the Mediterranean port city of Marseille, have scorched over 1,210 hectares.
The World Meteorological Organization warned last week that recent record temperatures in Western Europe heighten wildfire risks due to sustained heat, low humidity, and dry vegetation. In the Aude area near Spain, the largest fire has burned 900 hectares, with high winds hindering efforts by 800 firefighters to control it.
Elsewhere, in Rognac near Marseille's airport, a smaller blaze has been contained, and another covered 260 hectares in Lancon-Provence. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported. In Frejus, over 2,000 were evacuated due to a forest fire as the weather office predicts another heatwave next week. Health officials fear the previous heatwave caused approximately 1,000 excess deaths.
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